Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $123.67, but opened at $127.40. Check Point Software Technologies shares last traded at $129.86, with a volume of 43,308 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $16,481,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 53,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.09.

About Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

