Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CHKP. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a sell rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Shares of CHKP opened at $128.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $131.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.09.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

