Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CHKP traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.26. 1,342,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,928. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.09. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $131.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 395.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $75,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.