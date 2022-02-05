Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHTR opened at $608.92 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $549.59 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $621.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $698.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. KeyCorp cut their price target on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $758.38.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

