Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Shares Up 0.2%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) shot up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.74. 1,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 31,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98.

Champion Iron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHPRF)

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on March 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

