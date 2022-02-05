Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) announced a dividend on Monday, February 7th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at C$6.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.04. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$3.71 and a 12-month high of C$7.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIA shares. dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.29.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

