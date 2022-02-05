Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.11

Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1111 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In related news, insider Gary Lawler bought 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.09 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of A$80,754.15 ($57,272.45).

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

