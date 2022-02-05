CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.44. 234,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,048. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CGI will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 272.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

