CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

CF stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.06. 3,544,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,680. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,100 shares of company stock worth $13,105,784. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

