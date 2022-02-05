CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.24.

Shares of CEU opened at C$2.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$624.44 million and a P/E ratio of 9.68. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.36 and a twelve month high of C$2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$314.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

