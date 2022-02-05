CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Downgraded to “Hold” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$2.85 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CEU. ATB Capital raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.24.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CEU opened at C$2.45 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.36 and a 52 week high of C$2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$624.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.86.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$314.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.