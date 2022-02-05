Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDAY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.92.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $77.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -137.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $2,606,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 540,062 shares of company stock valued at $57,224,903. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.