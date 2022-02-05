Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,850,000 after purchasing an additional 467,143 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $73,756,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,139,000 after purchasing an additional 153,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,696,000 after purchasing an additional 74,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 867,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

