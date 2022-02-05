Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives $89.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Mizuho lifted their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,364,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,199. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.44.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,167 shares of company stock worth $7,514,555 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.