Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 4,720 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNOV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 6.2% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at about $878,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $35.01 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22.

