Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $462,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $68.86.

