Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 32.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHE. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,909,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHE opened at $92.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.16. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52-week low of $87.17 and a 52-week high of $108.38.

