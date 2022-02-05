Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Price Target Cut to €52.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €55.00 ($61.80) to €52.00 ($58.43) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS CYJBF opened at $50.59 on Friday. Cargotec has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55.
About Cargotec
