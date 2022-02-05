Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Price Target Cut to €52.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €55.00 ($61.80) to €52.00 ($58.43) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYJBF opened at $50.59 on Friday. Cargotec has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55.

About Cargotec

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

