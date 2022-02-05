Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Down to $67.71

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.71, but opened at $63.57. Cardlytics shares last traded at $64.85, with a volume of 2,967 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.32.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 50.59%. The company had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $470,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 36,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 168,690 shares of company stock worth $11,122,880 and have sold 71,112 shares worth $4,814,181. 4.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 56,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.