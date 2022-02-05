Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSFFF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.64.

Shares of CSFFF stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.11. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

