Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Raised to $107.00 at UBS Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.79. Capri has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $70.63.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Capri will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Capri by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Capri by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Capri by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

