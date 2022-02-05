Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of CTLP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. 210,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,383. The firm has a market cap of $560.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.00 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 31,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $254,280.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 56,554 shares of company stock worth $463,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $55,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $288,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $2,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

