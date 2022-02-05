Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 210,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,383. The company has a market capitalization of $560.65 million, a PE ratio of -158.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

CTLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $159,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 56,554 shares of company stock valued at $463,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $2,159,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

