Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.61

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.61 and traded as high as C$15.27. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$15.00, with a volume of 140,270 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$475.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.66%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

