Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $46.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Snap by 50.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.