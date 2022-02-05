Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.11.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

