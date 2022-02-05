Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.81.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $166.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

