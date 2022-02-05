Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,100 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Autohome were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Autohome by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Autohome by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Autohome by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATHM stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $140.92.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. CLSA decreased their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Autohome Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

