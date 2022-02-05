Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 6.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Southern by 8.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 12,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

SO stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.00.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

