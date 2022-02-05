Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 2,800 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

BILI stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $66.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.32. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.