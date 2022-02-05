Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) PT Lowered to GBX 245

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 245 ($3.29) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

CNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.12) to GBX 235 ($3.16) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 235 ($3.16) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($3.03) to GBX 180 ($2.42) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. dropped their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.29) to GBX 220 ($2.96) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($3.03) to GBX 180 ($2.42) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 216.43 ($2.91).

LON:CNE opened at GBX 208.40 ($2.80) on Friday. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 122 ($1.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 213.44 ($2.87). The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 190.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 181.42.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

