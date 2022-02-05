Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.73

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $2.05. Cadiz shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 518,360 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $98.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,936.30% and a negative return on equity of 3,458.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Brackpool bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 130.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 278.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 1,206.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

