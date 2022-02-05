Cadence Bancorporation Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.91.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CADE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.