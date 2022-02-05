Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cabot’s adjusted earnings and sales for the fiscal first quarter topped the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company remains committed to boost its specialty compounds business globally. It has expanded its global footprint in black masterbatch and compounds. The company will also gain from its strategic acquisitions. The NSCC Carbon black plant acquisition will support its growth objectives and broaden its capabilities. The buyout of Shenzhen Sanshun has also expanded its capabilities in the high-growth batteries market and strengthened its global leadership position in carbon additives. The Tokai Carbon buyout will also boost its Battery Materials product line. The company also remains committed to return cash to its shareholders leveraging healthy cash flows. Cabot has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.13.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $62.45 on Friday. Cabot has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $65.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cabot by 2.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cabot by 45.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 12.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cabot during the second quarter valued at about $1,884,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 116.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

