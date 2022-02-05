C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Shares Down 5.4%

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY)

CP Pokphand Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food.

