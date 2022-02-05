C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $62.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 30.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHRW. Benchmark started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

CHRW opened at $88.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,154 shares of company stock worth $5,566,873 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

