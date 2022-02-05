C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $100.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $88.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,154 shares of company stock worth $5,566,873 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 36,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,781,000 after buying an additional 66,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $5,808,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

