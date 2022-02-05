BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,537 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $9,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $43.34 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWXT. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

