Bunicorn (BUNI) Achieves Market Cap of $563,788.83

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $563,788.83 and $131,399.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00049497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.04 or 0.07158464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00053337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,447.04 or 0.99829443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00052011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.