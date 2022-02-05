Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) to report sales of $4.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $19.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.65 billion to $18.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 299.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 78,333 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 454,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,371,000 after acquiring an additional 99,755 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $2.68 on Wednesday, reaching $66.81. 3,069,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.64.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

