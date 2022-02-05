BSCView Market Cap Hits $140,273.66 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One BSCView coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a total market cap of $140,273.66 and $2,460.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BSCView has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.90 or 0.07240586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00054778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,432.56 or 0.99835707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00053567 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006563 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.