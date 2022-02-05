Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $891.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report sales of $891.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $870.90 million and the highest is $912.00 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $815.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.53. 1,216,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,392. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

