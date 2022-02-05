Brookline Capital Management Reiterates Buy Rating for Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $12.65.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,070,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 125,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after acquiring an additional 45,821 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32,841 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

