Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$88.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.60.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at C$76.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$74.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$72.43. The stock has a market cap of C$23.43 billion and a PE ratio of 24.00. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of C$63.40 and a 52-week high of C$78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

