Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 61,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.94.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
