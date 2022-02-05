Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 61,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 135.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth $59,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,390.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

