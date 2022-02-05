Brokers Set Expectations for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.44 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $15.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

Shares of LYB opened at $100.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.