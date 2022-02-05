Brokers Offer Predictions for SunCoke Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SunCoke Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SXC. TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2,738.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,947 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,737,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,756 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2,788.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 648,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 625,956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 593,686 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,639,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 566,144 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

