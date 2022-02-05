Brokers Offer Predictions for Renasant Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renasant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Renasant alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

RNST stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. Renasant has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Renasant in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.