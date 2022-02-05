Brokerages Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT at $43.64

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,909,000 after buying an additional 1,252,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,369,000 after buying an additional 5,774,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,508,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,373,000 after buying an additional 139,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,999,000 after buying an additional 1,458,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,216,000 after buying an additional 4,407,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,357,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.