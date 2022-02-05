Brokerages Set NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) PT at $65.20

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 44.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in NorthWestern by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

